NORTH BRUNSWICK — The township's 1,800-student high school has been closed until further notice because of a widespread mold problem.

The high school is among well more than a dozen schools across the state that had to delay the start of the new school year or section of portions of their buildings because of mold.

Officials believe the heat and humidity this August exacerbated the problem.

North Brunswick had to suddenly curtail its school day on Thursday and officials on Friday said the school would remain closed pending an environmental assessment. Schools were supposed to be closed Monday anyway for the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

A letter Thursday from the school principal blamed two malfunctioning air conditioning units.

Elsewhere in the state:

Stafford : Students at McKinley School were temporarily relocated to another building after mold remediation of at least 28 classrooms stretched past the first day of school.

Monroe (Middlesex): The middle school's auditorium is off limits until mold is cleaned.

Dumont : An art room in the high school was found with "unacceptable levels of mold."

Flemington-Raritan : Start of school was delayed until Sept. 11 after mold was found at Copper Hill Elementary School, Francis A. Desmares School and the J.P. Case Middle School.

Hopatcong : Start of school was delayed a second time until Sept. 14 after mold was found in every school.

Lakehurst : Lakehurst Elementary School students will start the school year at St. John's Church and in schools in neighboring Manchester.

Old Bridge : Jonas Salk Middle School had to delay its first day of school by a week.

Watchung : The start of school at Bayberry Elementary was postponed indefinitely because of high mold levels in at least 15 classrooms.

White Township : Fungus was being professionally cleaned from five classrooms. Students that were supposed to be in those classes were moved to other rooms in the meantime.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .