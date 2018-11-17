Missing woman walked out of Union police HQ during snowstorm

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A woman whose ride home to Perth Amboy was delayed during Thursday's snowstorm went missing after asking for help at a police station.

Moana Tarver, 41, left the Bridgeway Partial Care in Elizabeth around 1:30 p.m, according to Perth Amboy police. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. at the Union police headquarters on Morris Avenue, where she spent an hour. Township police said she went to the Walgreens next door and then walked east along Morris Avenue.

Tarver is considered medically at risk because she missed her daily dosage of psychiatric medication.

She is a black woman, 5 feet 7 inches, 200 pounds with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a gray windbreaker jacket, gray sweatpants and size 9 black sneakers.

Township police asked anyone with information to call 908-851-5000 or Perth Amboy police at 732-442-4400.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ