Missing teen Nick Pratico turns up dead near Mercer college

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Nick Pratico has been found deceased across the street from Mercer County Community College, where he was last seen in September.

Hamilton Police said the 19-year-old's body was found around 10 a.m. on Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. An autopsy will be performed by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.

Much of the area is full of fields and parks with some homes.

Pratico, a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, went missing on Sept. 20 after signing up for classes at the school and getting his ID picture taken. His ID card was later found on campus. He never met a family member for a ride home and had not been heard from since.

A search of the campus area turned up no clues as to his whereabouts. Friends and family held out hope that he would retrun home. The family had posted a reward information leading to his return.

Hamilton Police declined to comment further on the case.

“Nick is a really good kid,” his older sister told New Jersey 101.5 last month. Her family asked that her name not be published to protect her privacy.

She said Nick Pratico had already been offered a scholarship at the NY Conservatory and was going to start classes in the spring. She said he was starting his college career slowly by attending some classes at Mercer.

“It would be the first time he would be on his own doing something with that much responsibility,” his sister said.

His sister said the judges at his audition were impressed with his talent and his ability to accept criticism.

“He was preparing for his future and wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize his future. There was no reason to think he would run away,” she said.