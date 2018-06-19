A Hopatcong man who had been missing for nearly a month has been found dead in Virginia, according to the Page County Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Piccola, 36, was first reported missing on May 30. On June 17, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Page County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an unidentified deceased male who had been found at a campsite in Clarke County. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia identified the man as Piccola, the sheriff announced Tueday.

The search for Piccola began the day he was reported missing. He was last seen alive a day later, on May 31, in Luray, Virginia, where he bought a kayak, life vest and other camping gear, according to a report by WHSV, a television station in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The Clarke County Sheriff's Office did not announce a cause of death but said that no foul play is suspected.

The search for Piccola found its first major clue on June 3, when his black 2007 Mazda was found at a boat landing along the Shenandoah River. Search efforts were suspended on June 8 due to heavy rains and flooding. The search continued but was suspended again on June 11, WHSV reported.