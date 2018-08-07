‘Mighty Ducks’ actor from NJ just 39 years old — Here’s his mug shot

OROVILLE, Calif. — A New Jersey actor who played the goalie in the "Mighty Duck" movies in the 1990s is back in the spotlight.

A mug shot from his drug arrest in California has gone viral, showing the actor looking haggard and aged well beyond his 39 years.

Oroville police in a post on their Facebook page said that that Shaun Weiss was released after a few hours in jail after he was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss not charged and released several hours later.

Weiss, originally from Montvale, played Greg Goldberg, the goalie-turned-defenseman in all three movies and scored the winning goal in the third film. He also played Sean in "Freaks and Geeks" and Stuey in "The Tony Danza Show." According to NorthJersey.com he attended Pascack Valley High School.

TMZ reported Weiss was arrested a year ago on a charge of possession of meth. He was also charged with the theft of $151 worth of electronic equipment.

Shaun Weiss (Shaun Weiss via Facebook)

In his most recent Facebook post last Wednesday, he wrote from Oroville: "If you don't do the right things, the right things won't happen."

