Mets scrub Frazier giveaway over ‘quality control,’ lose game

TOMS RIVER — It was a rough day all around for the New York Mets on Saturday as they were forced to cancel a promotional give away for Ocean County native Todd Frazier, before losing to the Chicago Cubs in a marathon game.

Fans going to Saturday's game expected to get a replica of Frazier's batting practice pullover. The giveaway was cancelled after an undisclosed "quality control issue" was found in the product. Fans at the game were given vouchers to to get the item at a later date.

Frazier was not in the lineup on Saturday. The former Rutgers star was placed on the disabled list last month with a hamstring strain. The Mets could have used his bat as they lost 7-1 to the Cubs, giving up the decisive six runs in the 14th inning.

