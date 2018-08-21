McGreevey’s parents held at gunpoint in home invasion, report says

CARTERET — The parents of former Gov. Jim McGreevey were held at gunpoint in a home invasion last weekend.

Unnamed sources told the Jersey Journal that his parents were not injured in the Saturday morning incident. At least one of the two male suspects have been identified, according to the report.

The source said the suspects demanded money and valuables. A car connected to the incident was found in Jersey City.

Carteret police referred questions about the incident to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

“Members of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, in cooperation with other law enforcement authorities, are currently investigating a home invasion which took place in West Carteret. The crime was first reported to authorities on Saturday, August 18, 2018," read a statement from Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

McGreevey served as governor from 2002 to 2004, when he resigned.

