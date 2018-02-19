Matawan-Aberdeen student made ‘terroristic threats,’ cops say

A student in the Matawan-Aberdeen school district was arrested Saturday after making "terroristic threats," police said.

Aberdeen Police say the student and guardians are cooperating in the investigation and they don't believe there is any credible threat against any school or person.

Even though the threat does not appear to pose any current danger, police say the investigation continues into the incident.

"Student and staff safety are always a priority and we are continuously collaborating with the school district to increase safety," Aberdeen Police said in a statement.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to call Aberdeen Police Detective Anthony Valentino at 732-566-2054 extension 205.

"Please remember to report any and all suspicious activity as soon as possible."

In addition, authorities are investigating a threat against the Ramapo Ridge Middle School for this coming Friday. There, parents say they weren't directly told about the threat when it was first made in October.

Those are just the latest threats made involving schools since a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead, or coming to light in the Florida shooting's wake.

Edison Board of Education president Jerry Shi called for a complete review of district security measures in a message on the district website .

Armed police will be added to the security detail already in place at East Brunswick public schools following the arrest of a student for making an online terroristic threat, according to superintendent Dr. Victor Valeski.

Voorhees Police arrested resident Jacob Finkelstein, 18, for threatening to shoot up Eastern Regional High School. A 14-year old boy was arrested in Franklin Township of Somerset County on Friday , accused of making threats there.

Parsippany-Troy Hills police were also called to action when a threat was made this weekend against Brooklawn School .

A threat to Jackson schools Friday was deemed not-credible, as we threats in Monroe and Old Bridge. Nutley canceled classes over a threat made on Instagram.

