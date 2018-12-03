Manasquan schools delayed by unknown ‘police activity’

MANASQUAN — A "swatting" incident delayed the opening of Manasquan public schools on Monday morning was not disclosed by law enforcement.

The announcement of a 90 minute delayed opening by the district cited the activity on Broad Street where Manasquan High School, Manasquan Elementary School and the district offices are all located.

A spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said "we want the public to know we take these incidents very seriously. Investigation into the person/persons who caused this unnecessary and costly deployment of law enforcement resources is ongoing."

A swatting incident is a false threat made to law enforcement but requires a full response of police, fire and bomb squads.

