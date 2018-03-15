Man wrecked new bike fleeing South Brunswick police

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A man who had bought a motorcycle early on Wednesday will now have to have it fixed after crashing into a police officer who he attempted to flee on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Route 1 when police attempted to stop a motorcycle that did not have a visible license plate. The bike was being driven by 20-year-old Anthony Bennett, of Newportville, Pennsylvania. The pursuit was called off when the motorcycle reached speeds exceeding 80 mph, according to police, but soon after the department received word of a speeding motorcycle near Aldrich Road and New Road.

Bennett was found on New Road heading toward Route 1 when he crashed into the patrol car.

Bennett was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries after the crash, according to police. He was charged with eluding a police officer, and was issued several summonses for having unclear licenses plates, reckless driving, improper passing, and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to the Middlesex County Correction Center pending an initial court appearance.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com