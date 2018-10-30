Man with ‘multiple chins’ charged in multiple bank robberies

HILLSBOROUGH — A man wanted in several bank robberies was arrested by police in Somerset County on Monday.

Mark Elbaum, 52, of Hillsborough, is facing charges in several municipalities around the state, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson. The first bank robbery connected to Elbaum was on Oct. 1 at the Financial Resources Credit Union in Franklin Township, when it was reported a man went into the bank and demanded money. After the teller gave the man cash, he fled on foot.

The prosecutor's office also connected Elbaum to a bank robbery at the Peapack-Gladstone Bank in Bridgewater on Oct. 23. The circumstances surrounding that robbery unfolded the same as the first and it was determined to be the same suspect.

Elbaum was arrested on Monday night in Hillsborough after a joint investigation that included the Franklin Township Police Department, the Bridgewater Township Police Department, the FBI, the Hillsborough Police Department and the North Brunswick Police Department.

Elbaum has been connected to the following bank robberies and attempted bank robberies:

Oct. 1: First Bank Branch- Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Oct: 1: Financial Resources Federal Credit Union - Franklin Township (Somerset)

Oct. 23: Peapack-Gladstone Bank — Bridgewater

Oct. 24: Northfield Bank — Flemington

Oct. 29: Santander — West Windsor

Oct. 29: Valley National Bank — North Brunswick

The FBI was involved in part because on the same day that the bank in Franklin Township was robbed, the same suspect robbed a bank in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Before he was identified by name, the West Windsor Police Department described the suspect in the attempted bank robbery as being a heavyset white man with "multiple chins."

