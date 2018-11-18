Man struck by car on Route 33 near Manalapan assisted living facility

Route 33 at Woodward Road in Manalapan (Google Street View)

MANALAPAN — A man was seriously injured Saturday night after being hit along Route 33 near the Marianne Manor assisted living apartments.

A 62-year-old Manalapan man was struck around 10:45 a.m. by a white Lexus ES350 heading east driven by a 58-year-old woman from Marlboro near Woodward Road, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charles Webster. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been disclosed.

Three residents of the apartments have died in the past four years crossing the highway in that location, according to the Patch of Manalapan. There is no crosswalk at the light.

Jess Bern contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: manalapan, Monmouth County, Newsletter
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top