Man struck by car on Route 33 near Manalapan assisted living facility

MANALAPAN — A man was seriously injured Saturday night after being hit along Route 33 near the Marianne Manor assisted living apartments.

A 62-year-old Manalapan man was struck around 10:45 a.m. by a white Lexus ES350 heading east driven by a 58-year-old woman from Marlboro near Woodward Road, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Charles Webster. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been disclosed.

Three residents of the apartments have died in the past four years crossing the highway in that location, according to the Patch of Manalapan . There is no crosswalk at the light.

