Man, shot dead by cops, said he had a loaded gun — but none found

Edward Gandy via Facebook

MILLVILLE — A township man was fatally shot by police after he called 911 to report he had a loaded gun at an intersection in town, authorities say.

Edward C. Gandy Jr., 47, called police before 11 a.m. Monday to report that he was armed at the intersection of high and McNeal Streets, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. Gandy was found by police and was shot, according to McCrae.

Gandy later died, and no gun was found at the scene, McCrae said.

It’s not clear from information released what happened when the officer encountered Gandy— including whether Gandy threatened anyone, and whether he appeared to have a weapon during the incident.

In a 911 recording obtained by the Daily Journal, a man — apparently Gandy — tells police he has a gun and is “feeling homicidal.”

When a dispatcher asks if he’s feeling like hurting himself, he says no — and when asked again how he’s feeling, he says “I don’t know.” But he tells her his location, and that the gun is loaded.

A Facebook page bearing Gandy’s name, identifying him as from Millville, described him as a former parking garage attendant at the Tropicana Casino.

A Facebook post by a person named Mixone Covert said Gandy “had some mental issues but was an all around nice guy.” The post also claimed that Gandy did not own any guns, but it wasn’t clear how the user making the post knew that or exactly what relationship that person might have to Gandy.

The prosecutor said an investigation will be launched into the police-involved shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to McCrae. She did not disclose the officer’s name.

The prosecutor asked that anyone with information about the incident call Det. Nicholina Pennington at 856-362-0751.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com