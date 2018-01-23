Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Man, shot dead by cops, said he had a loaded gun — but none found

By Adam Hochron January 23, 2018 4:05 PM
Edward Gandy via Facebook
Edward Gandy via Facebook

MILLVILLE — A township man was fatally shot by police after he called 911 to report he had a loaded gun at an intersection in town, authorities say.

Edward C. Gandy Jr., 47, called police before 11 a.m. Monday to report that he was armed at the intersection of high and McNeal Streets, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. Gandy was found by police and was shot, according to McCrae.

Gandy later died, and no gun was found at the scene, McCrae said.

It’s not clear from information released what happened when the officer encountered  Gandy— including whether Gandy threatened anyone, and whether he appeared to have a weapon during the incident.

In a 911 recording obtained by the Daily Journal, a man — apparently Gandy — tells police he has a gun and is “feeling homicidal.”

When a dispatcher asks if he’s feeling like hurting himself, he says no — and when asked again how he’s feeling, he says “I don’t know.” But he tells her his location, and that the gun is loaded.

A Facebook page bearing Gandy’s name, identifying him as from Millville, described him as a former parking garage attendant at the Tropicana Casino.

A Facebook post by a person named Mixone Covert said Gandy “had some mental issues but was an all around nice guy.” The post also claimed that Gandy did not own any guns, but it wasn’t clear how the user making the post knew that or exactly what relationship that person might have to Gandy.

The prosecutor said an investigation will be launched into the police-involved shooting. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to McCrae. She did not disclose the officer’s name.

The prosecutor asked that anyone with information about the incident call Det. Nicholina Pennington at 856-362-0751.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM