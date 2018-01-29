Man shot and killed himself at Hunterdon gun range, cops say

RARITAN TOWNSHIP — Police in Hunterdon County were called to a gun range for a reported gunshot victim on Monday.

At the Tactical Training Center in Raritan Township police found a man suffering from what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III said. The man was declared dead at the scene and no identification was released, pending notification of the man's family, according to Kearns.

The prosecutor said the investigation is ongoing and that more information will be released when it is available.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

