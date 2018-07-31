Man shoots at dog after trying to break into home, cops say

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — An armed thief trying to enter a township home on Saturday night shot at a dog that chased him, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The bullet tore through the rear of the house on Frederick Place around 8:15 p.m., according to Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp. Neither the dog nor its owner were injured.

The suspect fled the area and was described by the home owner as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s with an athletic build standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and a black backpack, according to Knapp. The suspect’s hair was described as short on the sides, with one inch twisted braids on top.

Knapp asked anyone with any information about this incident to call the Morris Township Police at 973-539-0777, the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ