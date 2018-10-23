Man sexually assaulted teen at church events, NJ police say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A 21-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile during events at the Gloucester County Community Center.

Jeremy Hellyer, of Wenoah, was charged with assaults that took place between April 2016 and December 2017, according to township police.

Police did not disclose the nature of the functions or the sex or age of the juvenile.

Hellyer was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth -degree sexual contact. He was being held at the Salem County Jail.

Police asked anyone who encountered Hellyer or has additional information to call 856-589-0330.

