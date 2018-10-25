Man killed in crash in Robbinsville; pedestrian struck in Roselle

A man was killed and a pedestrian seriously injured in two separate crashes in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

Robbinsville police said a person was killed in a crash on Route 130 southbound at Church Street about 8:20 p.m. The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Details about the victim and the circumstances of the the crash have not yet been disclosed pending notification of family.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the Robbinsville Township Police Criminal Investigation’s Unit at 609-259-3900.

Roselle police disclosed few details about a pedestrian that was struck by a car on St. George's Avenue in front of the Aldi supermarket on Wednesday night.

A picture posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed front end damage to the sedan.

The crash closed Route 28 for several hours on Wednesday night.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ