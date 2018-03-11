Man killed by car hours after release from Hudson County jail

KEARNY — A man was fatally hit by a car early Sunday just hours after he was released from prison.

The body of Naphtali Dykes, 30, of East Orange was found "lying in a lifeless condition" in the middle of Routes 1 & 9 in Kearny around 2 a.m, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Ester Suarez. Police responding to the scene also found a driver who said he inadvertently hit Dykes, according to Suarez. The driver, whose identity was not disclosed, was not charged.

Dykes was pronounced dead at the scene.

As Kearny Police investigated the incident they learned a second vehicle was involved which was located along with driver Niraj Patel, age 21, of Edison, according to Suarez. Patel was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Suarez said Dykes had just been released from the Hudson County Correctional Center.

The prosecutor asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Hudson County Regional Fatal Collision at 201-915-1345.

