ATLANTIC CITY — A man came out of nowhere and stabbed a city police officer Friday night, prompting the officer to shoot and kill the assailant, authorities said.

Prosecutors identified the man as Timothy Deal, a 32-year-old city resident. Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.

The officer was investigating a hit-and-run on the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue when Deal, who investigators say was not involved in the incident, approached the scene.

Deal then stabbed the cop in the chest with a knife, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday.

Both were taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center, where Deal was pronounced dead. The officer, who authorities did not publicly identify, was released.

The prosecutor asks anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7800 during the day or 609-909-7200.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

