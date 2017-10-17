Man jumps from Garden State Parkway overpass in Monmouth County

ABERDEEN — The Tuesday evening commute on the Garden State Parkway was delayed after a man reportedly jumped to his death in Monmouth County.

State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when troopers responded to a call of a pedestrian struck in the roadway.

Peele said it was determined that the man, who was not identified pending family notification, had jumped from an overpass and landed on the Parkway's southbound roadway.

Peele said that multiple vehicles stopped in the road after the man jumped.

He said it was still being determined how many, if any, vehicles struck the man after he landed. There were no reports as of Tuesday night of any other injuries or any other cars being damaged.

While there were delays as a result of the incident, Peele said he did not know how extensive they were. As of 9:15 p.m., he said the roadway had been reopened to regular traffic.

The mile marker where the incident happened is near Exit 117 on the Parkway, which connects to Routes 35 and 36. A Google Maps view of the area shows a fence on an overpass, though Peele said he was unsure of whether the man had climbed a fence before jumping.

