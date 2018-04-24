Man hit by two trucks while walking across Route 1

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A pedestrian was killed on Route 1 early Tuesday morning after being struck by two tractor trailers.

Deputy Police Chief Jim Ryan told New Jersey 101.5 the trucks struck the pedestrian around 5 a.m. just north of Henderson Road on the northbound side. Both drivers stopped and called 911, according to Ryan.

The northbound lanes were closed until 11 a.m with traffic diverted onto Beekman Road and Route 130. Rubbernecking delays developed on the southbound side.

There is no crosswalk in the area where the man was struck, according to Ryan, who said the north and southbound lanes are separated by a concrete barrier.

"We're interviewing the truck drivers and trying to piece the events that happened this morning," Ryan said. No charges have yet been filed.

Ryan did not disclose the identity of the victim pending the notification of next of kin.