Man brought fake guns to Union County College class, cops say

MILLBURN — Authorities apprehended a man who had multiple fake firearms initially thought to be real in a classroom at Union County College, police say.

The man was first seen Monday morning by an employee of the college, who told campus security, according to Acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan.

The prosecutor said the Cranford Police Department reported to the scene and arrested 20-year-old Eric Jacobs when he was found with one imitation firearm that looked like a rifle and two others that looked like handguns, according to Monahan.

Jacobs was charged with one count of fourth-degree possession of an imitation firearm for an unlawful purpose and creating a hazardous condition. If he is convicted of the fourth-degree crime, Jacobs could face up to 18 months in prison. Monahan said Jacobs is being held while the investigation continues and could face additional charges.

The prosecutor encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cranford Police Department at 908-709-7347.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether Jacobs had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

