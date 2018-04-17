Man beaten in third fake cop incident this month in South Jersey

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man claims he was beaten up by two men who pulled him over in a vehicle with emergency lights, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 12 on the Burlington Bypass near Fountain Avenue and Wedgewood Drive. A 28-year-old man told police that he was driving north on the bypass when he was stopped by a "large, dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC SUV." The man told police that the car had blue and white emergency lights visible in the windshield and bumper area.

Believing he was being pulled over by police, the man said he was pulled out of the vehicle by three black or Hispanic men wearing dark clothes. In addition to being assaulted, the man said they took money from his pockets and threw him to the ground before driving away.

The man was treated at Lourdes Medical Center for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Ruben Ortiz-Cruz at 609-386-2019 or rortizcruz95@burltwppd.com.

This is not the first incident of its kind in South Jersey. Last week, the Florence Police Department reported an incident where a bread truck driver said he left a building early on the morning of April 4 and found a man he believed to be a police officer pointing a gun at him.

The man reported that the "officer" asked what he was doing at the location and searched him and his car before letting him leave. The person doing the search was wearing a black polo shirt with what looked to have a gold police insignia sewn on it, according to police. He was driving a black or dark blue unmarked Ford Taurus, police said.

Police in Delanco said a resident reported that after midnight on April 7 two men posing as officers stopped a car on Burlington Avenue. The men were standing in the middle of the road and were waiving flashlights prior to the stop, according to what the witness told police. The man said he was told to get out of the car, at which time he was searched by the "officers" at the scene.

The Delanco Police Department said the "validity of this report has not been confirmed," and that anyone with information should call 856-461-0357.

