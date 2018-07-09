Man at Holmdel birthday party crashes go-kart into tree and dies

HOLMDEL — A local birthday party ended in tragedy this weekend when one of the guests crashed a go-kart into a tree and died.

The driver of the cart was identified by police as 60-year-old Boris Serebrenik of Edgewater.

Police were called to a home on Grandview Drive Sunday at around 8 p.m., police said. Officers found Serebrenik laying on the lawn with a severe head injury and not breathing, police said. Two nurses were administering CPR to the man before paramedics arrived, police said.

Holmdel police said several guests at the party had used the go kart before Serebrenik. Police said he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. It wasn't clear from information released by police how he lost control.

The go-kart was described as being gas powered and did not have a seat belt, according to police. A spokesperson for the department said police were told it could not exceed 25 mph, but that that had not been confirmed as of Monday afternoon.

Serebrenik was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 732-946-9690 ext. 1744.

