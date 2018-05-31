MONROE (Middlesex) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation's New Jersey chapter granted its 10,000th wish on Wednesday to an 8-year-old girl with an unusual request.

Most of the wishes granted by the New Jersey chapter, which celebrated its 35th anniversary this year, are travel related.

Klara, who uses a wheelchair because of an extremely rare muscular disorder, wished for an Action Trackchair, a high-tech outdoor chair that will allow her to join her family on their outdoor adventures, according to Make-A-Wish New Jersey chapter CEO and president Tom Weatherall.

Klara's family lives near a South Jersey park and likes to walk the trails and take trips to the beach. Until Klara got the Action Tracker she would have to travel on the back of one of her parents.

Story continues below the video

Weatherall said ActionTracker built a special chair for Klara in her favorite color of purple. He said Klara took her new chair for a ride through the park as soon as she got home.

Make-A-Wish has had a New Jersey chapter since 1983 and moved into their Monroe location — officially named the Samuel & Josephine Plumeri Wishing Place but nicknamed "the Castle" — in 2011.

Weatherall said that the chapter has grown from granting about a dozen wishes a year to nearly 600 per year. More than 400 people volunteer for Make-A-Wish.

Weatherall, who has been with Make-A-Wish through 16 years and 6,000 wishes, expects the chapter to grant it's 20,000th wish in half the time it took to reach 10,000.