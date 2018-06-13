Lots of smiles all around NJ — We can’t wait to see yours

We're pretty fortunate here in the Garden State to have so many great chances to meet great people.

Townsquare Media Stations throughout New Jersey — including New Jersey 101.5 — spent the weekend at our Asbury Park Boardwalk studio, the River Rock Marina Bar in Brick , Monmouth Park, Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT in Toms River and at the Westfield Street Fair capturing some of the state's best smiles.