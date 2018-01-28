Longtime Teaneck couple missing after Sunday morning blaze

TEANECK — Authorities say an elderly couple remains unaccounted for after a fast-moving fire destroyed their northern New Jersey home.

Teaneck fire officials say the blaze started around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and was brought under control in about 45 minutes.

Neighbors told The Record that the couple, who are both in their 80s, had lived in the home for more than 40 years.Their names have not been released.

Authorities say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two police officers who were among the first emergency responders on the scene were treated for smoke inhalation. Authorities say no other injuries were reported in the fire, which also significantly damaged two nearby residences.

