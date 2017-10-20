LONG BRANCH — A city police officer is under investigation after he struck and killed a 66-year-old grandmother while driving off-duty last month.

Jake Pascucci, 28, who also lives in the city, ran over Karen Borkowski, 66, of Stanhope, as she crossed Ocean Boulevard about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 22.

Pascucci was driving a 2016 Jeep on the four-lane highway.

Pascucci told officers on the scene that he had a green light and that the woman was jaywalking, according to an NJ.com review of police dashboard camera video.

Pascucci was ticketed on charges of reckless and careless driving, officials said Friday.

The investigation is being handled by prosecutors in Middlesex County in order to avoid a conflict of interest. Authorities there will determine whether he will face criminal charges.

Pascucci has been a full-time officer with Long Branch since 2014. He previously worked in Oceanport.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Donald Heck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8842

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.