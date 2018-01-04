Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Legal weed in Jersey? Trump administration could nip it in the bud

By Sergio Bichao January 4, 2018 5:11 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Gov. Phil Murphy’s plans for legalizing marijuana in New Jersey could go up in smoke before the Democrat even takes office this month.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week rescinded an Obama-era policy that allowed states like Colorado and California to legalize weed without fear that federal prosecutors would enforce the federal prohibition.

Sessions’ new policy will allow federal prosecutors to decide how aggressively they will enforce marijuana laws where medical and recreational marijuana is legal.

Sessions’ plan drew strong objection from Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

Gardner said on Twitter that the Justice Department “has trampled on the will of the voters” in Colorado and other states. He said the action would contradict what Sessions had told him before the attorney general was confirmed and that he was prepared “to take all steps necessary” to fight the step including holding up the confirmation of Justice Department nominees.

The move by Trump’s attorney general likely is sure to add to confusion about whether it’s OK to grow, buy or use marijuana in states where the drug is legal.

Sessions has assailed marijuana as comparable to heroin and has blamed it for spikes in violence. Marijuana advocates argue that legalizing the drug eliminates the need for a black market and will likely reduce violence, since criminals would no longer control the marijuana trade.

Gov. Chris Christie also has been a steadfast opponent of recreational marijuana, and his support for the state’s medical marijuana program, which was signed into law by his predecessor, was with plenty of reservations.

Murphy, on the other hand, made recreational marijuana legalization one of the centerpieces of his campaign.

Advocates for the measure in the Legislature have said they expected to pass a legalization bill within Murphy’s first 100 days in office. But after the election, legislative leaders in both parties have expressed concerns about rushing any law.

Some municipalities, meanwhile, have already passed local laws banning the retail sale of marijuana in anticipation of its legalization.

Marijuana has been legalized for recreational use in Colorado, Washington, Washington, D.C., Oregon, Alaska, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada. New Jersey is among 23 states with laws allowing medical marijuana.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM