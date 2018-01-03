Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Lawyer says friend made up ‘horror film’ story about killing Sarah Stern

By Associated Press January 3, 2018 4:12 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A lawyer for a man accused of strangling a friend during a robbery and throwing her body off a bridge said Wednesday that his client made up stories about planning to rob and kill the victim as part of a horror film an acquaintance was making.

Liam McAtasney’s attorney, Charles Moriarty, made the claim during a hearing where he unsuccessfully sought to have a judge dismiss a murder indictment against McAtasney.

Moriarty told state Superior Court Judge Richard English that the acquaintance told detectives that McAtasney was “always making things up to be more interesting.”

Police say the acquaintance secretly record McAtasney confessing to the crime. Moriarty is seeking to have that recording excluded from evidence at McAtasney’s upcoming trial

Monmouth County prosecutors say the 20-year-old Neptune City man killed 19-year-old Sarah Stern on Dec. 2, 2016, during a robbery that netted $10,000.

McAtasney’s fiend, Preston Taylor, has said he helped him dump the body.

Stern’s body has never been found.

Also on New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Filed Under: | | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM