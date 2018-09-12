Latin Kings gangster sold fake drugs near rural NJ school, cops say

FRANKLIN BOROUGH — A member of the Latin Kings gang was arrested on Monday for selling imitation drugs near a park and an elementary school.

Jimmy Rolon, 43, was charged Monday at his Jersey City home for selling imitation heroin to "an individual cooperating with police" within 500 feet of the Franklin Pond park and recreation area as well as within 1000 feet of the Hardyston Elementary School. The person immediately turned the purchase over to police who determined it was an imitation controlled dangerous substance.

The borough of less than 5,000 people is in rural Sussex County. Gangs like the Latin Kings are recruiting in less urbanized areas as law enforcement cracks down on their activity in North Jersey. They are especially in neighborhoods, according to the State Police Gangs and Organized Crime Central Unit .

Upon his arrest, Rolon was discovered to have a long criminal background with at least two warrants in Jersey City and and another in West Berlin.

Rolon is being held at the Keough-Dwyer Correctional Institute in Sussex County.

