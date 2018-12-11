Lakewood woman, 82, dies in crash after man tries to save dog

MANCHESTER — A man trying to corral a loose dog started a chain of events on Tuesday morning that ended with a woman dying in a three-car crash.

The crash happened around 8:15 on Tuesday morning in the area of Route 547 and Ridge Avenue when a man stopped his car to try and contain the dog, according to police. A fully loaded dump truck driven by 30-year-old Camden resident Evel Perez stopped his truck safely behind the man's vehicle, police said.

It was at that point that a 1988 Lincoln Town Car driven by Helga Risor, 82, of Lakewood, "skidded and subsequently rear-ended the dump truck," according to police. Risor suffered "significant" injuries in the crash and was declared dead at the scene. Neither the driver of the first car nor Perez were injured.

"Driver inattention" on Risor's part is believed to be the contributing factor to the crash at this point, police said. The crash resulted in the road being closed for several hours while the investigation was active.

