Lakewood police investigate Thursday night shooting

LAKEWOOD — A Thursday night shooting is under investigation.

Police confirmed that a shooting took place on Martin Luther King Drive near Center Street but did not disclose additional details.

The gunman in the shooting that took place around 9:45 p.m. is in custody according to the Lakewood Scoop, citing unnamed police sources.

The incident took place in an alleyway and a child was several feet away, according to the report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ