Lakewood carjack stabbing suspect arrested but 2 more on run

LAKEWOOD — One of the three suspects wanted in the stabbing and carjacking of a man in a township driveway Sunday night was arrested Wednesday.

Stanin Morgan, 25, of Neptune Township, was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and several weapons possession charges.

Police say Morgan was one of three ski-masked men who held up Engel Paulino, 24, when he he arrived at a friend's home on East Spruce Street. They forced Paulino out of his 2007 BMW at knife point and then stabbed him twice in the stomach and once in his head, police spokesman Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said.

Paulino's friend took him to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus.

Morgan was being held Thursday in the Ocean County Jail. Police said the car was located in Neptune Township on Tuesday.

The Ocean County Sheriff's Department, Neptune Township Police Department, Asbury Park Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Office assisted.

Authorities have not named or filed charges against the other two suspects.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5