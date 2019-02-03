Fire at the Marcal Paper Company (RLS Metro Breaking News)

ELMWOOD PARK — A job fair is scheduled this week for the 500 Marcal Paper employees who suddenly found themselves without work thanks to an inferno that destroyed most of their company's facilities.

The 10 alarm fire charred 30 of the 36 buildings on the Elmwood Park property on Wednesday night in bone chilling temperatures that made it very difficult to put out the flames. Firefighters are still watching for hot spots and potential flare ups four days later.

Market Street in the area of the factory remained closed on Sunday morning.

The Borough of Elmwood Park will host the job fair on Tuesday at a time and location to be determined, Bergen County Executive James Tedesco told NorthJersey.com . Among the employers Tedesco said would be there are St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Hackensack University Medical Center, New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Marcal's parent company Soundview Paper Company in a statement said it has not been allowed onto the property to assess the damage and plan its future.

"We continue to work around the clock to identify and pursue all available assistance for our currently displaced workers. Government officials at all levels, as well as so many in our community, are stepping up to assist during this crisis for Marcal. We know that our dedicated employees, community leaders and interested stakeholders are anxious for information; we will provide additional updates as soon as we are able to do so," Soundview wrote in a statement.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus offered Marcal employees and their families free meals and immediate temporary employment opportunities.

