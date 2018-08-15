A Monmouth County kid who went viral with his 'dinger' intro for the Little League World Series got to chat with Jimmy Kimmel. 'Big Al' Delia is a 12-year-old from Middletown. The 7th grader shared some of his other nicknames with the late show host on Tuesday night, including Cookie, Boomer and Fredo Sauce.

Kimmel is clearly a fan of Delia's and even jokingly offered to adopt him. But the young slugger, who dreams of playing in the majors someday, is very happy at home in Jersey.

Middletown is the fifth straight team from either Monmouth or Ocean County to win the state championship. Their 2018 Little League World Series run ended in the regional tournament . Instead, repping the Mid-Atlantic Region is Staten Island's unbeaten Mid Island Little League.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: