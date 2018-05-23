Jimmy Kimmel swaps Action Park stories with Johnny Knoxville
Turns out Jimmy Kimmel has his own Action Park stories to share! The New York native chatted with Johnny Knoxville about the R-rated comedy inspired by the infamous heyday of the NJ amusement park. Sure they changed the movie title to Action Point, but Kimmel was sure to bring up the once-real Sussex County attractions. (He does seem invested in this, as they've been talking about the project since last summer.)
In the video above, Jimmy remembers what happened when an elderly relative braved one of the more dangerous rides. He also mentions that the Kimmel family was just like so many of us in the tri-state area, collecting soda cans for those discounted tickets to theme parks.
The 80's style, stunt-heavy comedy is being flung into theaters June first.
