Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue drunkenly drove around traffic cones to head into the Lincoln Tunnel the wrong way — then smashed his car into a jitney bus, authorities say.

The crash took place at about 2 a.m. Monday, according to Port Authority police. There were 15 passengers on the bus, four of whom were transported to Hoboken Hospital with minor injuries.

The remaining passengers were put on a second jitney and continued on their way, police said.

Donahue, 25, failed a sobriety test and a breath test, police said.

His passenger, Suleiman Mahmood, 21, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

