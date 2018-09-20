Jersey’s under Pumpkin Spice plague: here’s what you’ve seen

Pumpkin Spice has become the bamboo of fall flavors. It seems cute, festive, maybe a quick way to brighten up your September shopping cart at the grocery store. Suddenly, the flavor has taken over every aisle of the grocery store, and you're left wondering just what happened. (If you don't get the bamboo in yards reference, catch up here .)

Pumpkin Spice Plague in NJ (Target.com)

'Breakfast' foods were among the first to be claimed. Pumpkin spice lattes are still going strong. Now, the flavor has been added to Frosted Flakes , Cheerios , Frosted Mini Wheats and Life cereal , to name a few I've seen at Target.

Pumpkin Spice Plague in NJ (Target.com)

More than a few of our New Jersey residents say they could do without the trend. We asked ' What's the dumbest thing to put Pumpkin Spice in? ' And, boy did you have some answers.

Pumpkin Spice Plague in NJ (courtesy Cheryl McNamara)

Cheryl McNamara found pumpkin spice almonds at a grocery store in Morris County, urging us to help "stop the madness!" She also added, "I did not get a picture of the pumpkin spice Chapstick."

Karen Majewski saw a similarly seasonal item in time for flu season, noting "I just saw throat lozenges at CVS." Yep, they're real ( starting last fall).

Rich-Deb Adam tells us "Just saw an advertisement for Pumpkin Spice Breakfast Sausage! YUK!"

Frank Urteil is among those not amused by the pumpkin invasion when it comes to drinks of choice. He writes "Keep it out of my beer!"

Greg Heim doesn't like what the trend's doing to pasta. "Pumpkin spice ravioli, it looks so disgusting!"

Gretchen Keller Alencewicz pointed out another food infiltration of pumpkin spice, "Choc chip cookies...it's a big waste of choc chips."

Pumpkin Spice Plague in NJ (courtesy Terri Santamassino)

I really think the 'winner' is Terri Santamassino, who couldn't believe the pumpkin spice dog treats at a Petsmart on Route 36. She told us, "I had to go out to my car and grab my phone to snap a pic."

Hang in there, pumpkin spice haters, it's just about real Autumn. Which means, Eggnog -flavored everything is just around the corner.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: