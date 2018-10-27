Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, October 27, 2018
At the Shore
The nor'easter will have the worst impact on New Jersey on Saturday morning at the Shore with 50+mph wind gusts, over two inches of heavy rain and 2+ foot storm surge
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|57° - 64°
|Winds
|From the West
18 - 39 mph (Gust 59 mph)
16 - 34 knots (Gust 51 knots)
|Waves
|4 - 11 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|53° - 59°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|7:25am - 6:07pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Maps
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:00a
|Low
Sat 4:47p
|High
Sat 10:37p
|Low
Sun 4:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:34a
|Low
Sat 4:11p
|High
Sat 10:11p
|Low
Sun 4:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:48a
|Low
Sat 4:23p
|High
Sat 10:25p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:30a
|Low
Sat 4:15p
|High
Sat 10:07p
|Low
Sun 4:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:06a
|High
Sat 1:40p
|Low
Sat 8:52p
|High
Sun 2:17a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:56a
|Low
Sat 4:45p
|High
Sat 10:31p
|Low
Sun 4:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 7:40a
|High
Sat 12:47p
|Low
Sat 8:26p
|High
Sun 1:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:54a
|Low
Sat 5:16p
|High
Sat 11:22p
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:42a
|Low
Sat 4:14p
|High
Sat 10:09p
|Low
Sun 4:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:24a
|Low
Sat 4:40p
|High
Sat 10:48p
|Low
Sun 4:36a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 9:52a
|Low
Sat 4:17p
|High
Sat 10:18p
|Low
Sun 4:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:56a
|Low
Sat 5:13p
|High
Sat 11:23p
|Low
Sun 5:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt, becoming 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late this morning, then becoming SE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 7 to 10 ft dominant period 7 seconds, building to 9 to 13 ft dominant period 10 seconds until late afternoon, then subsiding to 7 to 10 ft dominant period 10 seconds late. Rain early this morning, then rain likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).