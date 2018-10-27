Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, October 27, 2018

An angry ocean during Hurricane Hermine in September 2016. Surge and erosion levels may be similar during Saturday's nor'easter. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

At the Shore

The nor'easter will have the worst impact on New Jersey on Saturday morning at the Shore with  50+mph wind gusts, over two inches of heavy rain and 2+ foot storm surge

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 57° - 64°
Winds From the West
18 - 39 mph (Gust 59 mph)
16 - 34 knots (Gust 51 knots)
Waves 4 - 11 feet
Rip Current Risk High
Ocean Temperature 53° - 59°
(Normal 56° - 58°)
Sunrise/Sunset 7:25am - 6:07pm
UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:00a		 Low
Sat 4:47p		 High
Sat 10:37p		 Low
Sun 4:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:34a		 Low
Sat 4:11p		 High
Sat 10:11p		 Low
Sun 4:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:48a		 Low
Sat 4:23p		 High
Sat 10:25p		 Low
Sun 4:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:30a		 Low
Sat 4:15p		 High
Sat 10:07p		 Low
Sun 4:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:06a		 High
Sat 1:40p		 Low
Sat 8:52p		 High
Sun 2:17a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:56a		 Low
Sat 4:45p		 High
Sat 10:31p		 Low
Sun 4:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 7:40a		 High
Sat 12:47p		 Low
Sat 8:26p		 High
Sun 1:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 10:54a		 Low
Sat 5:16p		 High
Sat 11:22p		 Low
Sun 5:08a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:42a		 Low
Sat 4:14p		 High
Sat 10:09p		 Low
Sun 4:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:24a		 Low
Sat 4:40p		 High
Sat 10:48p		 Low
Sun 4:36a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 9:52a		 Low
Sat 4:17p		 High
Sat 10:18p		 Low
Sun 4:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 10:56a		 Low
Sat 5:13p		 High
Sat 11:23p		 Low
Sun 5:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt, becoming 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late this morning, then becoming SE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 7 to 10 ft dominant period 7 seconds, building to 9 to 13 ft dominant period 10 seconds until late afternoon, then subsiding to 7 to 10 ft dominant period 10 seconds late. Rain early this morning, then rain likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SUN: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

MON: W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED: SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

