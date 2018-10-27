Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, October 27, 2018

At the Shore

The nor'easter will have the worst impact on New Jersey on Saturday morning at the Shore with 50+mph wind gusts, over two inches of heavy rain and 2+ foot storm surge

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 57° - 64° Winds From the West

18 - 39 mph (Gust 59 mph)

16 - 34 knots (Gust 51 knots) Waves 4 - 11 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 53° - 59°

(Normal 56° - 58°) Sunrise/Sunset 7:25am - 6:07pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:00a Low

Sat 4:47p High

Sat 10:37p Low

Sun 4:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:34a Low

Sat 4:11p High

Sat 10:11p Low

Sun 4:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:48a Low

Sat 4:23p High

Sat 10:25p Low

Sun 4:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:30a Low

Sat 4:15p High

Sat 10:07p Low

Sun 4:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:06a High

Sat 1:40p Low

Sat 8:52p High

Sun 2:17a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:56a Low

Sat 4:45p High

Sat 10:31p Low

Sun 4:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 7:40a High

Sat 12:47p Low

Sat 8:26p High

Sun 1:24a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:54a Low

Sat 5:16p High

Sat 11:22p Low

Sun 5:08a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:42a Low

Sat 4:14p High

Sat 10:09p Low

Sun 4:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:24a Low

Sat 4:40p High

Sat 10:48p Low

Sun 4:36a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 9:52a Low

Sat 4:17p High

Sat 10:18p Low

Sun 4:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:56a Low

Sat 5:13p High

Sat 11:23p Low

Sun 5:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY : E winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 55 kt, becoming 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt late this morning, then becoming SE 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt early this afternoon, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt late. Seas 7 to 10 ft dominant period 7 seconds, building to 9 to 13 ft dominant period 10 seconds until late afternoon, then subsiding to 7 to 10 ft dominant period 10 seconds late. Rain early this morning, then rain likely early this afternoon. A chance of rain late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft, subsiding to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

SUN : W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

MON : W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

TUE : NW winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED : SW winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).