Jersey Shore police officer’s home destroyed by fire

BEACHWOOD — A Pine Beach police officer lost his Beachwood home in an early morning fire but his family and dogs got out safely.

The home of the officer on Ship Avenue went up in flames about 1:30 a.m., Beachwood mayor Ronald Roma told New Jersey 101.5. The family was safely evacuated from the home along with two dogs, one of which was a K9. The home was declared a total loss.

The mayor did not disclose the identity of the officer. He did not know how many people were in the home at the time of the fire.

The dogs were taken to the Associated Humane animal hospital in Tinton Falls by the Beachwood First Aid Squad to be examined, according to Roma, who said they seemed unharmed.

(Mark Anthony, Townsquare Media NJ)

According to the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Company, one of their firefighters was injured.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes.

They were assisted by the Manitou Park and Toms River Fire Departments

The cause of the fire remained under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office and the Beachwood Police Department.

Jess Bern and Mark Anthony contributed to this report

