Jersey City teachers union reaches contract agreement

JERSEY CITY — Teachers are off picket lines and back in the classrooms after talks all day on Sunday ended a strike.

"Glad this came to a resolution and thank you to all the parties for spending 13 hours today together working towards a solution so that tomorrow we can all get back to moving the city forward," Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a message on Twitter .

School will be in session on Monday on a regular schedule.

Teachers had been working without a contract since September and could not agree on healthcare costs. Jersey City Education Association President Ron Greco and his members confronted the Board of Education during their meeting last Thursday and made good on their threat to walk off the job if they did not reach an agreement.

A court order on Friday ordered teachers back to work on Monday, according to Fulop. He said he would not use police to enforce the order,

"They demanded justice, and they refused to back down until they got justice. They demonstrated the power of a union to improve the lives of working people. This contract agreement sets an important precedent for all of New Jersey. It is a victory for all public school employees and students in our state," NJEA President Marie Blistan said in a statement .

Details of the agreement, which were not disclosed, must still be approved by the JCEA membership.

The walkout was the first by Jersey City teachers in 20 years.

