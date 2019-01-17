Jersey City preschooler dies after not waking from school nap

JERSEY CITY — Authorities are investigating why a preschool student died after taking a nap in class on Thursday.

The child was identified as a 4-year-old boy attending School 37 in the Hamilton Park neighborhood. RLS Media reported that he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NJ.com reported that the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office was investigating.

School officials could not provide any more information Thursday night but said counselors would be available to speak to students and staff on Friday. In a written statement , the school board requested "prayers and privacy at this sad moment."