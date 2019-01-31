Jenni Farley of ‘Jersey Shore’ calls husband ‘abuser to the core’

TOMS RIVER — Divorce proceedings between Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Roger Mathews have taken a turn, as the MTV reality star has called her estranged husband an abuser and outlined instances of domestic abuse in a statement.

In a message on her website , Farley wrote: "I have spent the last few months trying to protect our children from public humiliation, because as parents, we are supposed to protect them. I wanted to handle this out of the spotlight because our silence is their greater good. Even when you tried to disgrace my name, make false accusations and even point blank lie."

The couple share two children, 4-year-old Meilani and 2-year-old Greyson.

The statement continued: "I can no longer sit idly by while you mistreat and malign me in such an egregious manner. You have presented yourself to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior."

Farley, 32, said that Mathews, 43, has contacted an ex-boyfriend who had physically abused her as a means of "intimidation." She also shared screenshots of police reports, a text exchange she had with a nanny, and a few video clips she said are evidence of her claims against Mathews.

Farley shared part of her statement on Instagram, noting it was too long to post there. She filed for divorce in September

Mathews has shared his views since the divorce filing on social media, including 11 separate video clips from Dec. 14, starting in the early morning hours when was put into a police cruiser and removed from the family's Toms River home after a fight between the adults.

In her lengthy message addressed to Mathews, Farley said: "You have embarked on a crusade to abuse me and place me and the kids in harm’s way. I will never allow someone to try all avenues to ruin the person I worked so hard to become … I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani. They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence. I will be a victim no longer."

As of Wednesday, Mathews last shared a "throwback" video with his daughter, dressed in "Beauty and the Beast" costumes, captioned "A father’s role is to be the standard and the example of what you want your daughter to look for in a man. Circumstances change, the world becomes ever more complex yet that standard must never falter."

Mathews is a self-described businessman who often shares social media endorsements for products. He also has co-hosted a podcast and is involved in a new endeavor with fellow notable Ocean County resident, pro MMA fighter, Frankie Edgar.

Mathews and Edgar recently shared photos being "welcomed" by Malka Sports, a talent, consulting and events agency based in Jersey City.