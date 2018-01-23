Contact Us
Make My Homepage

It’s time for bald eagles to thrive in New Jersey

By Joe Cutter January 23, 2018 9:26 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

The season for Bald Eagles in New Jersey has started with the first incubationd, according to the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.

Foundation Executive Director David Wheeler said the eagle’s comeback in New Jersey has been remarkable. A small army of volunteers and observers are watching the estimated 153 pairs of bald eagles in Jersey right now.

“They are out there a few times a week, keeping an eye on specific nests,” Wheeler said.

The incubation period is underway for the eagles, and will continue till the eggs hatch and the fledglings take wing, usually by July, here in New Jersey.

Wheeler said  the pesticide ‘DDT’ decimated bald eagles back in the 1970s and 1980s by weakening egg shells. It harmed other birds at the top of the food chain, like Perigrine falcons and ospreys as well, he said.

He said in the early 1980s, we were down to just a single nest in New Jersey.

“Biologists were able to go in, and using artificial incubation, they were able to help that nest finally succeed, and ultimately, over a few years, the Eagle population began to build up to where we now have,” he said. “From what was just a single nesting pair, we now have 153 active pairs that were monitored this past year in New Jersey.”

Wheeler said seeing the eagles soar over New Jersey is inspiring.

“To see a bald eagle, the living symbol of America, and the wild itself, that I think is just something that really cannot be replaced,” he said.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM