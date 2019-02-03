Contact Us
Make My Homepage

It takes a community to make cyberspace safer for kids

By David Matthau February 3, 2019 11:57 PM
computer kid
ThinkStock

Are you ready to help create a safer internet?

Safer Internet Day, or SID, which started as a SafeBorders project in Europe in 2004, is Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The SID slogan this year is “Together for a Better Internet.” Organizers say about 140 countries including the United States are marking the day with events and celebrations.

John Pizzuro, commander of the State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said this is a key issue for anyone who has a computer or a smart phone.

“We can’t arrest ourselves out of this problem. Our arrests have gone up 100 percent over the last three years. It’s about education, public awareness and being vigilant.”

Pizzuro pointed out children and parents must understand that many apps don’t require identity verification.

“Anyone can make a profile, and then subscribe or be part of that platform, these platforms also do not require age verification.”

He said when kids go online and start chatting with someone on a social media site, “they don’t have a verification system as far as who they are, how old they are, and it allows people a degree of anonymity and that becomes problematic and could become dangerous.”

 

The latest NJ News on the NJ 101.5 app for iOS


Get the app for Android

He recommended parents use the day as an opportunity to talk to their kids about online dangers.

“And it’s not just mom and dad, it’s our teachers, it’s our coaches, it’s individuals that are in the community,” he said,

“Don’t be afraid to ask them who they’re speaking to, and if they tell you it’s an individual that they really don’t know just remind them that who they think they’re talking to probably is not who they say they are.”

You can contact reporter David Matthau at David.Matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now
Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM