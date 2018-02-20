Husband dead after shooting wife at NJ rehab facility

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man killed himself after shooting his wife at a rehab facility in Gloucester County, authorities said.

Raymond McKenna, 76, shot his wife Tuesday morning before 8 at the Jefferson Health Care Center’s Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Unit on Egg Harbor Road, where she was being treated.

Arlene McKenna, 76, was rushed to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and pronounced dead there.

McKenna shot himself and died at the facility, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities did not release other information.

