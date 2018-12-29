Hunt for gunman in fatal Carteret Knights of Columbus shooting

CARTERET — Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 49-year-old man in front of the Knights of Columbus on Friday night.

Douglas Roman Rodriguez, 32, of Carteret, remains at large on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree weapons offenses.

Police were called about 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting at the building on High Street. They found borough resident Roberto Laureano outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Laureano died on the way to the hospital.

Prosecutors have not publicly said whether they know what motivated the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to call detectives at 732-541-3863 or 732-745-3254.

