Hudson County boy, an honorary cop, dies from brain cancer

UNION CITY — A Hudson County boy who was made an honorary police officer while battling a rare form of brain cancer has died.

The Saturday death of 7-year-old Franklin Miranda was confirmed in an update at the GoFundMe page that has been raising money for his family since last summer. Union City P.B.A Local 8 also shared the news on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Miranda got to be a police officer for a day, as the city's force helped organize a community celebration last October.

In December 2017, Miranda was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, which particularly affects young children. Franklin immediately received daily radiotherapy treatments through February 2018.

About 10 to 20 percent of all childhood brain tumors are DIPG or brainstem gliomas. according to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The survival rate for DIPG remains very low.

The wake for Miranda is set for Tuesday, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Iglesia Bautista Hispano Americano in Union City.

A funeral Mass at the church will be on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10am, followed by burial at Grove Cemetery.

