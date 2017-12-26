Howell cops looking for man who offered Christmas gifts to kids

Sketch of the suspect courtesy of the NJSP (Howell Township Police Facebook)

HOWELL — Police are looking for the man they say offered “Christmas gifts” to two children.

From witness accounts, police have a sketch of the man they say was described in the Dec. 12 incident. Detectives have followed up on multiple leads, interviewed a private investigator who was in the neighborhood, although not on that date, searched the neighborhood, and reviewed digital and electronic records from various places police said.

But even so, the man remains unidentified and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 732-938-4111, message them on Facebook or email Detective Sergeant Antunez at Cantunez@howellpolice.org.

